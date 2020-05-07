Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev Sells 13,356 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) EVP Amit Sachdev sold 13,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.01, for a total value of $3,606,253.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,253,486.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amit Sachdev also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 25th, Amit Sachdev sold 3,376 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.53, for a total value of $788,397.28.

On Tuesday, February 18th, Amit Sachdev sold 3,489 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.56, for a total value of $849,780.84.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $164.07 and a 12 month high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 31.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $279.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $276.88.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

