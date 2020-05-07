Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva Sells 809 Shares

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) SVP Paul M. Silva sold 809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.87, for a total transaction of $211,043.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,106,354.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of VRTX opened at $270.06 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $243.01 and its 200-day moving average is $226.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $164.07 and a 12-month high of $277.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,405 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,722,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $25,532,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,142 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

