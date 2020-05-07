VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $58.00 at Pivotal Research

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Pivotal Research from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Pivotal Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 3.53% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on VFC. Guggenheim cut their target price on VF from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on VF from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler downgraded VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

Get VF alerts:

NYSE:VFC opened at $56.02 on Thursday. VF has a 12-month low of $45.07 and a 12-month high of $100.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.10.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of VF by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,686,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,264,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582,527 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in VF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,178,251 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $604,520,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,714 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter valued at $326,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 182.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,771,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $375,844,000 after buying an additional 2,436,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of VF by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,163,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $116,975,000 after buying an additional 824,480 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.