Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Sells $101,980.00 in Stock

Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) VP Robert Gendron sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $101,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,044 shares in the company, valued at $716,103.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

VICR opened at $52.82 on Thursday. Vicor Corp has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $57.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 278.01 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.09). Vicor had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $63.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.30 million. Vicor’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vicor Corp will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VICR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vicor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Vicor in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICR. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 891 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. 31.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

