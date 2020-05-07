Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Holdings Decreased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 821 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.7% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,283,780.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85. Visa Inc has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $214.17. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp cut their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $223.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.