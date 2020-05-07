Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Spence Asset Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Spence Asset Management boosted its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,658 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 4,996 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 8.1% of Spence Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Spence Asset Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $15,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Visa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.00.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,326. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,463,849. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

