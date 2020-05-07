Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Bought by Markston International LLC

Markston International LLC raised its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,353 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 16,252 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 25.5% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 12,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 62,957 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,084,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

In other Visa news, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on V shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.00.

Shares of V opened at $178.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $350.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $214.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.85.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.