Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,607 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,908,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1,771.7% in the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T opened at $28.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.05. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 58.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Raymond James downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang purchased 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

