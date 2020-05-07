Vista Wealth Management Group LLC Takes Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Vista Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,640 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 10,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $613,482.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,570,307.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

VZ stock opened at $55.64 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $62.22. The firm has a market cap of $233.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.37 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the cell phone carrier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were issued a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine cut Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

