VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen Sells 66,000 Shares

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) COO Sanjay Poonen sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.62, for a total transaction of $8,356,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 228,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,934,695.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE VMW opened at $126.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. VMware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.00 and a 52-week high of $206.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.91.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 62.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $164.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on VMware from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of VMware from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised VMware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in VMware by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,592 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VMware by 8.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of VMware by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.72% of the company’s stock.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

