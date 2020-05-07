Vonovia (ETR:VNA) Given a €59.80 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Vonovia (ETR:VNA) received a €59.80 ($69.53) target price from research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VNA. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($59.30) target price on Vonovia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €54.91 ($63.85).

Shares of VNA opened at €47.16 ($54.84) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €44.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €47.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.44. Vonovia has a 52-week low of €36.71 ($42.69) and a 52-week high of €54.48 ($63.35). The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10.

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers apartments, property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

