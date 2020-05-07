Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $234.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.15 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS.

Shares of WD stock opened at $38.59 on Thursday. Walker & Dunlop has a twelve month low of $24.55 and a twelve month high of $79.74. The company has a current ratio of 136.36, a quick ratio of 136.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

WD has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop in a research note on Sunday. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, CEO William M. Walker sold 38,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $2,671,810.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,472,666.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Bowers purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.21 per share, for a total transaction of $52,762.50. Insiders have bought a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $114,333 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate loans for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers multifamily properties and commercial real estate finance products, such as first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

