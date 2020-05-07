Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Earns News Impact Rating of 1.09

Headlines about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a news sentiment score of 1.09 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WMT. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.04.

WMT stock opened at $123.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $350.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

