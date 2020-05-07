Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 605,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,444,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 26.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Walt Disney by 9.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,171,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,173,000 after acquiring an additional 104,448 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Walt Disney by 8.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 194,248 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,764,000 after acquiring an additional 14,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Walt Disney by 11.8% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 8,594 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

DIS stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $79.07 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.