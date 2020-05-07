Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,879 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Barton Investment Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day moving average of $128.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Moffett Nathanson cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Cfra reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

