Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DIS shares. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $153.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

