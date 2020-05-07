Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Position Lifted by Ford Financial Group LLC

Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,429 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $5,919,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $17,709,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 20.7% in the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 25,440 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 605,008 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $58,444,000 after purchasing an additional 48,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 26.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 53,030 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $182.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Recommended Story: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.