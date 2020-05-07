Warburg Research Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) a €72.00 Price Target

Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) has been given a €72.00 ($83.72) target price by stock analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BMW. Independent Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €63.43 ($73.75).

BMW opened at €50.62 ($58.86) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion and a PE ratio of 6.78. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 1-year low of €36.60 ($42.55) and a 1-year high of €77.06 ($89.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.37.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

