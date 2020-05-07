Warburg Research Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €29.50 Price Target

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) received a €29.50 ($34.30) target price from investment analysts at Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EVK. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($30.81) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.09) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €24.03 ($27.94).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock traded up €0.18 ($0.21) during trading on Thursday, reaching €22.03 ($25.62). 1,045,254 shares of the stock traded hands. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €24.20.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

