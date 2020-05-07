Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NYSE:WM opened at $96.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.04.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

In related news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 67,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $8,481,390.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 355,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,778,975.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,691.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,416 shares of company stock worth $17,185,208. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

