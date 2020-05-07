Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO Alexandre Scherer Buys 1,700 Shares of Stock

Watford Hldg Ltd (NASDAQ:WTRE) CEO Alexandre Scherer purchased 1,700 shares of Watford stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $20,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of WTRE traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.84. 1,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,664. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.39. Watford Hldg Ltd has a 52-week low of $11.04 and a 52-week high of $28.99.

Watford (NASDAQ:WTRE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($13.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($13.69) by $0.27. The business had revenue of ($122.53) million for the quarter. Watford had a net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Watford Hldg Ltd will post -11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watford in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Watford by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Watford in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Watford by 667.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WTRE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Watford from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Watford from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Watford from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Watford from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Watford from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.80.

Watford Company Profile

Watford Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance company worldwide. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

