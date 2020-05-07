Wayfair Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors bought 59,854 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 430% compared to the average volume of 11,293 call options.

In other Wayfair news, insider James R. Miller sold 1,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $96,020.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,694.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc purchased 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,031,151 shares of company stock worth $26,105,361. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its stake in shares of Wayfair by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 105,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Wayfair by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 124,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,287,000 after acquiring an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Wayfair from $76.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.16.

Shares of W stock opened at $180.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 3.20. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $182.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will post -11.39 EPS for the current year.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

