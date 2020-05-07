Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $219,000 Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 7.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,637 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 888 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HPQ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $269,825,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter worth about $205,500,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,013,377 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $226,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,258,714 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of HP by 762.6% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,822,856 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $78,560,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379,660 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,654,894 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $95,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,494 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on HP from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.44.

NYSE HPQ opened at $14.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.29, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 261.23% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,800,549.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,308,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

