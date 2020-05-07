Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $254,000 Stake in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 33.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,870 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Under Armour by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $572,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 83,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 13,050 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 158.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.22. Under Armour Inc has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $21.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.32.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.