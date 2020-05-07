Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 284,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,599,000 after purchasing an additional 53,452 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Pennsylvania Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 14,445 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $23.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.67. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). American International Group had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.89%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on American International Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded American International Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American International Group from $45.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on American International Group from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.71.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

