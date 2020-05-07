Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Cuts Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,358 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.16.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $208.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $193.93. The firm has a market cap of $594.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 266 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.14, for a total value of $55,897.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,620 shares of company stock worth $6,111,959 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

