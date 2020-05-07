Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Trims Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. cut its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.9% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,315 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $140.63 and a 12-month high of $247.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $194.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $268.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $233.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nomura Securities boosted their price target on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.60.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total transaction of $2,307,780.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,748.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.