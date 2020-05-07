Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Welbilt had a return on equity of 38.68% and a net margin of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $328.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Welbilt’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:WBT opened at $4.46 on Thursday. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.57 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Get Welbilt alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Welbilt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of Welbilt from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $20.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

In other Welbilt news, CEO William Johnson bought 10,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.48 per share, for a total transaction of $85,571.68. Also, EVP Jennifer Gudenkauf bought 5,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.57 per share, for a total transaction of $45,009.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,341.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

Featured Article: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.