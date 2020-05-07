Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) Shares Acquired by Shaker Financial Services LLC

Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) by 40.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,036 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd during the first quarter worth $219,000.

Get Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd alerts:

NYSE GFY traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $14.79. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,068. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average is $16.01. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.88 and a 52 week high of $17.14.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0775 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.