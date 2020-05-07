Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) in a report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $144.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Alembic Global Advisors cut Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $56.75 on Monday. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $129.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.62 and a 200-day moving average of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.47.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.53. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $720.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 22.95%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

