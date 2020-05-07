Wright Investors Service Inc. Buys 15 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,045 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.0% of Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State Street Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,643,410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,595,067,000 after buying an additional 72,165 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,806,866,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,678,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,254,548,000 after acquiring an additional 110,137 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,731,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,658,702,000 after purchasing an additional 57,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620,525 shares during the period. 35.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,345.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. The company has a market capitalization of $924.69 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,196.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,320.56. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,310.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 target price (up from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,505.23.

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

