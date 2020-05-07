Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,765,579 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,655,255,000 after acquiring an additional 586,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Home Depot by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,914,267 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,946,698,000 after acquiring an additional 179,597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,569,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,653,122,000 after acquiring an additional 399,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,207,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,159,042,000 after acquiring an additional 101,068 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.60.

HD opened at $223.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.46.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.17. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $25.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,903,748.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

