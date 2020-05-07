XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (XFLT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on June 1st

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM (NYSE:XFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th.

XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has increased its dividend payment by an average of 73.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE XFLT traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.82. 723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,097. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.33. XAI OCTAGON FR/COM has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $9.68.

In other news, insider John Yogi Spence purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.32 per share, for a total transaction of $36,600.00. Also, insider Philip G. Franklin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.34 per share, for a total transaction of $43,400.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 19,272 shares of company stock worth $102,385 in the last quarter.

About XAI OCTAGON FR/COM

There is no company description available for XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust.

