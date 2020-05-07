Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,653 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Xilinx by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 190,435 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $18,619,000 after acquiring an additional 44,564 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 77,046 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 200,349 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $19,588,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 43,332 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 18,885 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XLNX stock traded up $0.58 during trading on Thursday, hitting $85.82. 87,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,881. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.68 and a 52-week high of $133.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Xilinx’s payout ratio is currently 44.18%.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,959 shares in the company, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

