XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wedbush

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on XOMA. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. XOMA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

NASDAQ XOMA opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. XOMA has a 1-year low of $12.69 and a 1-year high of $28.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a market cap of $238.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.22.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 18.01% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that XOMA will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.20 per share, with a total value of $142,140.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $1,834,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 over the last 90 days. 9.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in XOMA by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of XOMA by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XOMA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in XOMA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. 46.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

