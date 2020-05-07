XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. XOMA had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 102.32%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 million.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.16. 331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,028. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.63 and its 200-day moving average is $23.12. XOMA has a 1 year low of $12.69 and a 1 year high of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.47 and a beta of 1.22.

In other XOMA news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.34 per share, for a total transaction of $1,834,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 8,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.20 per share, for a total transaction of $142,140.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 228,541 shares of company stock worth $4,008,822 over the last ninety days. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XOMA. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of XOMA in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

