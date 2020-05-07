Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $63.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day moving average is $76.88. Xylem has a twelve month low of $54.62 and a twelve month high of $89.34.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Boenning Scattergood cut Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

