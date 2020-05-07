Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $19.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Yara International ASA is the world’s leading supplier of mineral fertilizers with particular strength in nitrogen based fertilizers. Yara has a local presence in 50 countries worldwide. Yara offers fertilizers meeting the nutrient needs of local crops supported by agronomic advice to make farming more profitable and agriculture more sustainable. Yara has a strong position in industrial markets in Europe as a supplier of nitrogen based chemicals and is the leading supplier of liquid CO2. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Yara International ASA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Friday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.00.

YARIY stock opened at $16.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.04 and its 200 day moving average is $18.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $12.01 and a 1-year high of $24.54.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 3.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.39%. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.06%.

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Crop Nutrition, Industrial, and Production. The Crop Nutrition segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

