Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

Get Yintech Investment alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on YIN. BidaskClub downgraded Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine cut Yintech Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of YIN opened at $5.90 on Monday. Yintech Investment has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.87. The company has a market capitalization of $395.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 0.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.48.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $63.49 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Yintech Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Yintech Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $96,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Yintech Investment by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Yintech Investment (YIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Yintech Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yintech Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.