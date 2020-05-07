York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million.

York Water stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.80. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. York Water has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a market cap of $536.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1802 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. York Water’s payout ratio is 64.86%.

YORW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of York Water in a report on Sunday.

York Water Company Profile

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

