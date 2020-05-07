Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Youdao Inc. is an intelligent learning company primarily in China. It engages in developing and using technologies to provide learning content, applications and solutions. The company also develops learning apps and smart learning devices as well as online courses. Youdao Inc. is based in HANGZHOU, China. “

Get Youdao alerts:

DAO has been the topic of several other research reports. 86 Research lowered shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Youdao in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

NYSE DAO opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.34. Youdao has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $58.96 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Youdao will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,112,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new position in Youdao in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Youdao in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,577,000. 1.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

See Also: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Youdao (DAO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.