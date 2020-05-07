Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is a mobile Internet company. It is engaged in the research, development and operation of E-business platform. Yunji Sharing Technology Co., Ltd. is based in Hangzhou, China. “

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YJ. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Yunji from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Yunji from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yunji from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Yunji from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yunji presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.40.

NASDAQ:YJ opened at $3.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. Yunji has a 52-week low of $2.64 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a market cap of $778.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46.

Yunji (NASDAQ:YJ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $351.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Yunji will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YJ. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Yunji by 2,512.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 105,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 101,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Yunji during the fourth quarter worth approximately $711,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

Yunji Company Profile

Yunji Inc operates a social e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of product categories that cater various daily needs of users and their households, including beauty and personal care, household goods, food and fresh produce, computer and electronics, apparel, bags and cases, baby and maternity products, and home appliances.

