Zacks Investment Research Lowers AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AC Immune SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, discover and design novel, proprietary medicines for prevention, diagnosis and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The Company’s pipeline includes Crenezumab, ACI-24, Anti-Tau antibody, Morphomer Tau, Tau-PET imaging agent, Morphomer Abeta and Morphomer alpha-syn which are in clinical trial. AC Immune SA is based in Lausanne, Switzerland. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AC Immune from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AC Immune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.75.

NASDAQ ACIU opened at $7.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 16.72 and a current ratio of 21.28. AC Immune has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $10.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.49.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 million. AC Immune had a negative net margin of 52.68% and a negative return on equity of 8.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that AC Immune will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACIU. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in AC Immune during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 194.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AC Immune by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

