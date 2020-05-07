Zacks Investment Research Lowers AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AXA (OTCMKTS:AXAHY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AXA Group is an international group of insurance and related financial services companies. AXA’s insurance operations are diverse geographically, with activities in 50 countries, principally Western Europe, North America and the Asia/Pacific area. In the United States, AXA is represented through its 60% holding in The Equitable companies and its subsidiaries, Equitable Life, Alliance Capital management and Donaldson, Lufkin & Jenrette. “

Get AXA alerts:

AXAHY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine cut AXA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded AXA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of AXA in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AXA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.00.

AXAHY stock opened at $16.91 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.06. AXA has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

About AXA

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Featured Article: How does inflation affect different investments?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AXA (AXAHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.