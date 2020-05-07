Zacks Investment Research Lowers Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Olympic Steel, Inc. is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale and distribution of large volumes of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel and aluminum products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricates pressure parts for the electric utility industry. “

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $8.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.49 million, a P/E ratio of 43.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Olympic Steel has a 12-month low of $7.74 and a 12-month high of $18.41.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $354.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.90 million. Olympic Steel had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Olympic Steel will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Anton bought 5,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $49,989.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,906.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEUS. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

