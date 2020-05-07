Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Adverum is a clinical-stage gene therapy company targeting unmet medical needs in ocular and rare diseases. Adverum develops gene therapy product candidates designed to provide durable efficacy by inducing sustained expression of a therapeutic protein. Adverums core capabilities include clinical development, novel vector discovery and in-house manufacturing expertise, specifically in scalable process development, assay development, and current Good Manufacturing Practices quality control. “

Get Adverum Biotechnologies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Adverum Biotechnologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock opened at $20.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.88. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts predict that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leone D. Patterson sold 39,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $401,979.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,252.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Paul Scopa purchased 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $157,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $557,429. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 219.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,843,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,760 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $2,304,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,685 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 46,282 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,578,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

Adverum Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adverum Biotechnologies (ADVM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.