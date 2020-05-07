Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aggreko plc provides rental solutions to energy sector primarily of power generation and temperature control equipments. Its power generation rental solutions include generators, gas generators, transformers, load banks, fuel tanks, and electrical distribution equipment, as well as power accessories. Temperature control equipments include: chillers, cooling towers, air conditioners, spot coolers, air handlers, heaters, heat exchangers, and temperature accessories. The Company also provides dehumidifiers; and oil-free air solutions, including air compressor, air dryer, after coolers, and air accessories, as well as offers risk management solutions. Cooling equipments include supplemental cooling, thermal discharge cooling, cooling tower repair, contingency plan, emergency cooling, and cooling tower accessories. The Company also offers event services and process services. Aggreko plc is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Get Aggreko alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Aggreko in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays reissued a hold rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Aggreko from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Aggreko in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

OTCMKTS ARGKF opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Aggreko has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $8.95.

Aggreko Company Profile

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aggreko (ARGKF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.