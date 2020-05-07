Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to “Hold”

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ceragon Networks Ltd. is a leading provider of high-capacity wireless backhaul solutions for cellular and fixed wireless operators, enterprises and government organizations. Ceragon’s modular FibeAir product family is recognized as the gold standard for backhaul transmission and is also one of the top solutions chosen by cellular operators for SONET/SDH rings. A scalable, future-proof solution for wireless transport of broadband services, FibeAir operates across multiple frequencies for IP and SONET/SDH protocols, supporting the emerging needs of next-generation networks that are evolving to all-IP based services, including triple-play. It leads the market in IP backhaul, offering a unique, native IP solution that provides the efficient, robust connectivity required for WiFi, WiMAX and converged networks. “

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CRNT. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRNT opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 2.05. Ceragon Networks has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $3.56.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $55.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.25 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at $113,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,646,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 70,866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 188,310 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.39% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services worldwide. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

Further Reading: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ceragon Networks (CRNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.