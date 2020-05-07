Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Credit Agricole S.A. markets a complete range of financial products and services. It offers savings, investments, life insurance, credit, payment and insurance services. Its activities are organized into three business lines: Central body: it ensures the cohesion and smooth functioning of the network, and represents the Group with banking authorities; Specialized business: it provides asset management, insurance, private banking, consumer credit, leasing, factoring and Banking and investment. The strength of its retail bank and know -how of its subsidiaries enable it to intervene in all areas of banking and finance. Credit Agricole is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $5.96. CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.41.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:CRARY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

CR AGRICOLE S A/ADR Company Profile

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers payment instruments, loans, and saving products; savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products; and expertise and investment solutions for active, passive, real estate, and alternative asset management.

