Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) to “Buy”

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dynex Capital, Inc. and its Subsidiaries and Affiliates, is a mortgage and consumer finance company which uses its loan production operations to create investments for its portfolio. Currently, the Company’s primary production operations include the origination of mortgage loans secured by multi-family properties and the origination of loans secured by manufactured homes. The Company has recently expanded its production activities to include commercial real estate loans and may expand into other financial products in the future. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NYSE DX opened at $12.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $313.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.37. Dynex Capital has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $20.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.92.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). Dynex Capital had a negative net margin of 91.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.06%. Analysts expect that Dynex Capital will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Smriti Laxman Popenoe bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,080.00. Also, CFO Stephen J. Benedetti purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $43,560.00. Insiders acquired a total of 116,730 shares of company stock worth $1,027,817 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Dynex Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $3,380,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Dynex Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Dynex Capital by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 150,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.02% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

